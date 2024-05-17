© 2024 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

State Week: An Illinois budget showdown looms as session adjournment nears

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford,
Charles N. Wheeler IIIPatrick Keck
Published May 17, 2024 at 12:58 PM CDT
State Week 23 logo (capitol dome)
Brian Mackey
/
NPR Illinois

The governor and the legislature are still negotiating a new state budget, including revenue proposals, with the spring session adjournment scheduled for May 24. While that date is fluid, the annual push toward a spending plan is picking up steam.

Gov. Pritzker says additional revenue is needed. His plan would bring a hit to corporations and sports gaming companies. The administration has told agencies to be prepared for budget cuts if the revenue isn't there.

We also discuss the status of the governor's signature effort this spring known as the Healthcare Protection Act and the state's failure to provide professional licenses in a timely manner.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Gannett's Patrick Keck.

Illinois
Sean Crawford
Email Sean Crawford
See stories by Sean Crawford
Charles N. Wheeler III
The former director of the Public Affairs Reporting (PAR) graduate program is Professor Charles N. Wheeler III, a veteran newsman who came to the University of Illinois at Springfield following a 24-year career at the Chicago Sun-Times.
See stories by Charles N. Wheeler III
Patrick Keck
See stories by Patrick Keck