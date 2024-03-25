Search is on for next DeKalb Fifth Ward Alderperson

DeKalb's Mayor is looking for candidates interested in serving as Fifth Ward Alderperson.

Under Illinois law, the Mayor appoints a new Alderperson after an office becomes vacant.

Scott McAdams resigned earlier this month. The appointment must then be approved by the City Council.

The Alderperson appointed to the Fifth Ward will serve until the next general municipal election in 2025.

Then, there will be an election for the remaining two-year term.

Fifth Ward residents who would like to be considered for appointment should send a letter of interest by April 5th.

To qualify, residents must have resided in the Fifth Ward for at least one year.

