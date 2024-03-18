DeKalb Alderman Scott McAdams resigns 'for health reasons'

DeKalb’s mayor is looking for the next person to represent the city’s Fifth Ward. The Daily Chronicle reports alderman Scott McAdams resigned Friday, citing his health in a letter to Mayor Cohen Barnes.

McAdams was in his second term on DeKalb City Council after he was reelected last year. He was recently accused of no longer living in his ward by his former opponent, which he denied.

Mayor Barnes says he will solicit interest from the community before he recommends a replacement: The city council would have to approve his appointment. The seat would come up for election again in 2027.