Weak earthquake shakes Central and Northern Illinois on Wednesday morning

WCBU | By Tim Shelley
Published November 15, 2023 at 8:25 AM CST
The range impacted by a 3.6 magnitude earthquake originating in Putnam County early Wednesday morning.
U.S. Geological Survey
The range impacted by a 3.6 magnitude earthquake originating in Putnam County early Wednesday morning.

You may have felt the fringe effects of an earthquake that shook north Central Illinois around 4:45 a.m.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the 3 point 6 magnitude earthquake was a kilometer, or a bit more than half a mile, south-southeast of Standard, Illinois. That's in Putnam County.

Citizens in Peoria, Princeville, and Lacon reported feeling the earthquake, and some reports came in from as far away as Iowa and Indiana.

