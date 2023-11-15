Weak earthquake shakes Central and Northern Illinois on Wednesday morning
You may have felt the fringe effects of an earthquake that shook north Central Illinois around 4:45 a.m.
The U.S. Geological Survey says the 3 point 6 magnitude earthquake was a kilometer, or a bit more than half a mile, south-southeast of Standard, Illinois. That's in Putnam County.
Citizens in Peoria, Princeville, and Lacon reported feeling the earthquake, and some reports came in from as far away as Iowa and Indiana.
