Statewide: Extremism on the police force

A months-long investigation from WBEZ, the Chicago Sun-Times and the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project has looked into police officers whose names were on a leaked extremist group's membership list.

The Oath Keepers have ties to the Jan. 6 insurrection. But the list found both current and former officers have ties to the organization.

Dan Mihalopoulos reports on interactions with those individuals and what it means for trust and policing in some communities.

Also:

* Celia Llopis-Jepsen explains how some Midwest cities are diversifying their tree populations amid concerns over pests and disease.

* Joe Deacon talks with two pumpkin farmers about this year's crop.

A map of fictional Haddonfield in "Halloween Kills" appears to be based on a map of east Bloomington. On the right side of the map appears to be Central Illinois Regional Airport.

* Ryan Denham uncovers the connection between central Illinois and the movie Halloween.

* Cole Longcor interviews an FBI Special agent about the growing problem of cybercrime.

* Yvonne Boose takes us to an art gallery that gave an audience a taste of African American women's history, poetry and performances wrapped up in one.

* Peter Medlin visits a middle school "human library" event.

* Esther Yoon Ji-Kang tells us more about the term "sanctuary city."