© 2023 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Illinois

State Week: Budget deal recap; Are the Chicago Bears closer to moving?

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford,
Charles N. Wheeler III
Published June 2, 2023 at 1:00 PM CDT
State Week logo (capitol dome)
Brian Mackey
/
NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS

It took a bit longer to get a budget done. But Democrats worked out an agreement on health care for undocumented immigrants and more, allowing the plan to move forward. We take a closer look.

We also talk about the latest happenings regarding the Chicago Bears planned move from Soldier Field to the suburbs, issues facing Chicago's new mayor and Illinois Republicans begin lining up behind presidential candidates.

Our panel features host Sean Crawford, Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and guest Greg Hinz, Politics Reporter and Columnist with Crain's Chicago Business.

Illinois
Sean Crawford
Email Sean Crawford
See stories by Sean Crawford
Charles N. Wheeler III
The former director of the Public Affairs Reporting (PAR) graduate program is Professor Charles N. Wheeler III, a veteran newsman who came to the University of Illinois at Springfield following a 24-year career at the Chicago Sun-Times.
See stories by Charles N. Wheeler III