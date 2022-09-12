Man in custody after Capitol-adjacent MLK statue toppled overnight

24-year-old Fernando Garcia Martinez is in Sangamon County Jail after his arrest for allegedly pushing over the statue on Sunday night, which was caught on video.

Martinez has been charged with criminal damage to state property, which is a felony. He’s due in court on Tuesday.

The statue of Martin Luther King Jr. has been the subject of debate in the last couple of years as a legislative panel examines the dozens of monuments and art in the Capitol and on statehouse grounds.

The MLK statue has stood across the street from the Capitol Building for nearly 30 years, but has not been well-maintained and has suffered previous acts of vandalism.

Secretary of State Jesse White has previously called for a new statue to replace the current one, which a spokesman says has been taken into storage to assess the damage.

White, who met King while he was a college student engaged in the Civil Rights movement, has pledged to contribute the first $5,000 to the project.