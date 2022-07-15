© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
State Week: While running for re-election, Pritzker eyes the national stage

Hannah Meisel, Dave McKinney
Published July 15, 2022
There is speculation Gov. J.B. Pritzker is eyeing a White House bid in 2024. The governor has downplayed those rumors, saying he's focused on his current job. But he's made visits to other states, including Florida this weekend, putting himself before Democrats there.

Meanwhile, his Republican opponent Darren Bailey said Pritzker should work on problems in Illinois and quit "running for president."

We talk about it on State Week.

Our panel features host Sean Crawford, Statehouse Editor Hannah Meisel, WBEZ reporter Dave McKinney and UIC Professor Chris Mooney.

Hannah covers state government and politics for NPR Illinois and Illinois Public Radio. She's been dedicated to the statehouse beat since interning at NPR Illinois in 2014, with subsequent stops at outlets including WILL-AM/FM, Law360, The Daily Line and a temporary stint at political blog Capitol Fax before returning to the station in 2020.
