State Week: While running for re-election, Pritzker eyes the national stage

There is speculation Gov. J.B. Pritzker is eyeing a White House bid in 2024. The governor has downplayed those rumors, saying he's focused on his current job. But he's made visits to other states, including Florida this weekend, putting himself before Democrats there.

Meanwhile, his Republican opponent Darren Bailey said Pritzker should work on problems in Illinois and quit "running for president."

We talk about it on State Week.

Our panel features host Sean Crawford, Statehouse Editor Hannah Meisel, WBEZ reporter Dave McKinney and UIC Professor Chris Mooney.