Women’s Baseball in Illinois and the Midwest

Let’s play ball! Women have been part of baseball’s story since the 1800s, especially in the Midwest. During World War II, Philip K. Wrigley launched the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League to keep America’s pastime alive while showcasing women’s athletic talent. Illinois played a central role in the league, producing 125 players, including All-Star Dorothy Schroeder, the only woman to play all twelve seasons.

Join us for a lively look at the evolution of women’s baseball, from its early roots to the rise of the AAGPBL. Learn about the league’s unique rules, its memorable teams, including the Rockford Peaches, Springfield Sallies, Peoria Redwings, and Chicago Colleens, and the culture surrounding the game, from uniforms to “Charm School” and wartime publicity.

This program is free and open to the public. It will be offered as a blended program with in-person and virtual options. To register virtually, go to: t.ly/vbcFw.

