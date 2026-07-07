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West Suburban Lapidary Club Meeting

West Suburban Lapidary Club Meeting

Curious about the craft of cutting and polishing stones? Join the West Suburban Lapidary Club (WSLC) for monthly meetings at the Museum, where you'll explore the fascinating world of lapidary art! Each session includes presentations and expert guidance on transforming rough stones into polished masterpieces. Check the Museum’s digital newsletter for details on upcoming programs.

Lizzadro Museum of Lapidary Art
Regular Museum Admission
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026
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Event Supported By

Lizzadro Museum of Lapidary Art
6308331616
info@lizzadromuseum.org
https://lizzadromuseum.org/
Lizzadro Museum of Lapidary Art
1220 Kensington Rd.
Oak Brook, Illinois 60523
6308331616
info@lizzadromuseum.org
https://lizzadromuseum.org