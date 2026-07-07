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Volcano Day

Volcano Day

Volcanoes in Illinois?! Not recently, but come make your own volcanic eruption, watch a trash can volcano, and see the microscopic components of what makes up volcanic ash. Museum scientists will discuss eruption types and styles, as well as the benefits and hazards associated with volcanoes.
At 2 p.m. geologist Sara Kurth will present on the mysterious world of underwater volcanoes! Discover how these hidden wonders shape the seafloor, create new landforms, and support unique marine life.

Lizzadro Museum of Lapidary Art
$5 per child, regular admission for adults
10:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 22 Aug 2026
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Event Supported By

Lizzadro Museum of Lapidary Art
6308331616
info@lizzadromuseum.org
https://lizzadromuseum.org/
Lizzadro Museum of Lapidary Art
1220 Kensington Rd.
Oak Brook, Illinois 60523
6308331616
info@lizzadromuseum.org
https://lizzadromuseum.org