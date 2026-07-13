Veggie Fest Chicago Summer Festival 2026

Looking for the ultimate summer weekend vibe? Veggie Fest Chicago 2026 is back on August 8–9 at Danada South Park! As one of North America's largest health and wellness festivals, this massive, family-friendly event features a huge international food court, live music from top local bands, interactive cooking demos, and a giant kids' zone. Admission and parking are 100% free! Whether you are a dedicated foodie, a wellness enthusiast, or just looking for an awesome weekend out with friends, Veggie Fest has something for everyone. Come for the food, stay for the fun!