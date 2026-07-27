Tom Heflin Exhibit - Feature Walls - August 1 - 29
Tom Heflin Exhibit - Feature Walls - August 1 - 29
Tom Heflin (1934 – 2023)
Feature Walls, August 1 – 31
A private collection of Tom Heflin art will be on display during the month of August on the Feature Walls at the Coliseum Museum. The art will be available for sale.
Based in Rockford, Tom was an award-winning artist whose paintings have been featured at exhibitions throughout the United States, and around the world. Two collections of his paintings and writings have been published: Quiet Places and Roots and Wings. Both books are part of the Coliseum Museum Reference Library.
Coliseum Museum of Art, Antiques and Americana
Every week through Aug 29, 2026.
Wednesday: 10:00 AM - 05:00 PM
Thursday: 10:00 AM - 05:00 PM
Friday: 10:00 AM - 05:00 PM
Saturday: 10:00 AM - 05:00 PM
Wednesday: 10:00 AM - 05:00 PM
Thursday: 10:00 AM - 05:00 PM
Friday: 10:00 AM - 05:00 PM
Saturday: 10:00 AM - 05:00 PM
Event Supported By
Coliseum Museum of Art, Antiques and Americana
8155955810
info@cmaaa.org
Coliseum Museum of Art, Antiques and Americana
124 N 4th StreetOregon, Illinois 61061
8157216170
info@cmaaa.org