Thrive! Encore Series: Living with Purpose - Embracing the Roles that Enrich your Third Journey

Retirement offers an opportunity not only to reflect on the life you've lived, but also to intentionally shape the life you want to continue creating.

Explore four additional Intentional Elderhood Roles - the Anchor, the Story Keeper, the Explorer, and the Creator - and discover how they can inspire personal growth, meaningful relationships, creativity, and lasting legacy.

Light snacks and refreshments will be served.

This session requires advance registration. Please call DeKalb Township (815) 758-8282 to register.