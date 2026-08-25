© 2026 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Thrive! Encore Series: Heritage Woods Open House

Thrive! Encore Series: Heritage Woods Open House

Guests will have the opportunity to tour the assisted living community, meet members of the staff, ask questions, discover the services and amenities available to residents, and experience the atmosphere of Heritage Woods.

Light snacks and refreshments will be served.

Heritage Woods of DeKalb
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Wed, 2 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

DeKalb Township
815-758-8282
admin@dekalbtownship.org
https://dekalbtownship.org
Heritage Woods of DeKalb
2626 N Annie Glidden Rd
DeKalb, Illinois 60115
815-758-8282
admin@dekalbtownship.org
https://dekalbtownship.org/