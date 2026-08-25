Thrive! Encore Series: Heritage Woods Open House
Thrive! Encore Series: Heritage Woods Open House
Guests will have the opportunity to tour the assisted living community, meet members of the staff, ask questions, discover the services and amenities available to residents, and experience the atmosphere of Heritage Woods.
Light snacks and refreshments will be served.
Heritage Woods of DeKalb
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Wed, 2 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
DeKalb Township
815-758-8282
admin@dekalbtownship.org
Heritage Woods of DeKalb
2626 N Annie Glidden RdDeKalb, Illinois 60115
815-758-8282
admin@dekalbtownship.org