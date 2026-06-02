The Night Shift: Moths of Illinois
The Night Shift: Moths of Illinois
Illinois is home to a remarkable variety of moths — and there is far more to these nocturnal neighbors than meets the eye. This engaging program presented by the University of Illinois Extension Office explores the biology, behaviors, and ecological importance of Illinois' moths, and shows you how to get involved through simple citizen science activities in honor of National Moth Week. This free program is open to the public.
Putnam County Public Library
04:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Thu, 6 Aug 2026
Putnam County Public Library
322 W Main StreetMcNabb, Illinois 61335
8153392038
rblomquist@putnamcountylibrary.org