The Great Turtle Creek Duck Race Fundraiser

Support Nature At The Confluence by purchasing a rubber duck (or a handful of ducks) which will race down Turtle Creek at our Community Fire & Drum Circle on August 13th at 6:00pm. The first three ducks to cross the finish line win a prize! All funds raised help us to continue offering our many free and low-cost educational programs.

Cash Prizes

1st place- $100

2nd place- $75

3rd place- $50

Purchase ducks online (starting at $10) or with cash in person at Nature At The Confluence during our building hours. Additional donations are greatly appreciated! We accept credit card, cash, and check. Participants do not need to be present on August 13th to win.