The Great Turtle Creek Duck Race Fundraiser
The Great Turtle Creek Duck Race Fundraiser
Support Nature At The Confluence by purchasing a rubber duck (or a handful of ducks) which will race down Turtle Creek at our Community Fire & Drum Circle on August 13th at 6:00pm. The first three ducks to cross the finish line win a prize! All funds raised help us to continue offering our many free and low-cost educational programs.
Cash Prizes
1st place- $100
2nd place- $75
3rd place- $50
Purchase ducks online (starting at $10) or with cash in person at Nature At The Confluence during our building hours. Additional donations are greatly appreciated! We accept credit card, cash, and check. Participants do not need to be present on August 13th to win.
Nature At The Confluence
Free Admission, $10 per duck
06:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 13 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Nature At The Confluence
815-200-6910
info@natureattheconfluence.com
Nature At The Confluence
306 Dickop StreetSouth Beloit, Wisconsin 61080