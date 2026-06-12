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The Fortunate Sons - CCR Tribute

The Fortunate Sons - CCR Tribute

The World's Finest Tribute to CCR

The Fortunate Sons are the world's premier tribute to America's greatest band: Creedence Clearwater Revival

Between the years of 1969 and 1971 Creedence Clearwater Revival produced 14 consecutive top 10 hits. At a Fortunate Sons concert you will hear these hits, and many more of the band's legendary catalog including; Bad Moon Rising, Proud Mary, Have You Seen the Rain?, Green River, Lookin' Out My Back Door, Run Through the Jungle, Up Around the Bend, and of course Fortunate Son.

Sandwich Opera House
$29.00 - $39.00
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026
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Event Supported By

Sandwich Opera House
815-786-2555
info@sandwichoperahouse.org
SandwichOperaHouse.org
Sandwich Opera House
140 E Railroad St
Sandwich, Illinois 60548
8157862555
info@sandwichoperahouse.org
SandwichOperaHouse.org