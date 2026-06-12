The Fortunate Sons - CCR Tribute

The World's Finest Tribute to CCR

The Fortunate Sons are the world's premier tribute to America's greatest band: Creedence Clearwater Revival

Between the years of 1969 and 1971 Creedence Clearwater Revival produced 14 consecutive top 10 hits. At a Fortunate Sons concert you will hear these hits, and many more of the band's legendary catalog including; Bad Moon Rising, Proud Mary, Have You Seen the Rain?, Green River, Lookin' Out My Back Door, Run Through the Jungle, Up Around the Bend, and of course Fortunate Son.