The First Cut: Soap Carving for Future Stone Artists
The First Cut: Soap Carving for Future Stone Artists
Many great stone carvers begin with soap. Join Jyl Bonguro, Italian marble carver from Chicago, for this hands-on workshop. Jyl will introduce the basics of carving using soap a soft, accessible material. Learn essential techniques, practice tool control, and start developing the skills used by professional sculptors—all while creating your own mini masterpieces.
Lizzadro Museum of Lapidary Art
$25 per person
02:00 PM - 03:15 PM on Sat, 25 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Lizzadro Museum of Lapidary Art
6308331616
info@lizzadromuseum.org
Artist Group Info
Jyl Bonguro
Lizzadro Museum of Lapidary Art
1220 Kensington Rd.Oak Brook, Illinois 60523
6308331616
info@lizzadromuseum.org