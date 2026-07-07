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The First Cut: Soap Carving for Future Stone Artists

The First Cut: Soap Carving for Future Stone Artists

Many great stone carvers begin with soap. Join Jyl Bonguro, Italian marble carver from Chicago, for this hands-on workshop. Jyl will introduce the basics of carving using soap a soft, accessible material. Learn essential techniques, practice tool control, and start developing the skills used by professional sculptors—all while creating your own mini masterpieces.

Lizzadro Museum of Lapidary Art
$25 per person
02:00 PM - 03:15 PM on Sat, 25 Jul 2026
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Event Supported By

Lizzadro Museum of Lapidary Art
6308331616
info@lizzadromuseum.org
https://lizzadromuseum.org/

Artist Group Info

Jyl Bonguro
https://jylbonaguro.com
Lizzadro Museum of Lapidary Art
1220 Kensington Rd.
Oak Brook, Illinois 60523
6308331616
info@lizzadromuseum.org
https://lizzadromuseum.org