The Divine Sister is an outrageous comic homage to nearly every Hollywood film involving nuns!

St. Veronica’s indomitable Mother Superior is determined to build a new school for her Pittsburgh convent.

Along the way, there is a young postulant experiencing “visions,” sexual hysteria among the sisters, a sensitive schoolboy in need of mentoring, a mysterious nun from the Mother House in Berlin, and a former suitor intent on luring Mother Superior away from her vows!