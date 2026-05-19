© 2026 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Divine Sister

The Divine Sister

The Divine Sister is an outrageous comic homage to nearly every Hollywood film involving nuns!

St. Veronica’s indomitable Mother Superior is determined to build a new school for her Pittsburgh convent.

Along the way, there is a young postulant experiencing “visions,” sexual hysteria among the sisters, a sensitive schoolboy in need of mentoring, a mysterious nun from the Mother House in Berlin, and a former suitor intent on luring Mother Superior away from her vows!

The West Side Show Room
Free/Donation
Every week through Jun 07, 2026.
Sunday: 07:00 PM - 08:30 PM
Thursday: 07:00 PM - 08:30 PM
Friday: 08:00 PM - 09:30 PM
Saturday: 02:00 PM - 03:30 PM
Saturday: 08:00 PM - 09:30 PM
Get Tickets
The West Side Show Room
1414 N Main St
Rockford, Illinois 61103
contact@wssr.org
wssr.org