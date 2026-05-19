The Divine Sister
The Divine Sister
The Divine Sister is an outrageous comic homage to nearly every Hollywood film involving nuns!
St. Veronica’s indomitable Mother Superior is determined to build a new school for her Pittsburgh convent.
Along the way, there is a young postulant experiencing “visions,” sexual hysteria among the sisters, a sensitive schoolboy in need of mentoring, a mysterious nun from the Mother House in Berlin, and a former suitor intent on luring Mother Superior away from her vows!
The West Side Show Room
Free/Donation
Every week through Jun 07, 2026.
Sunday: 07:00 PM - 08:30 PM
Thursday: 07:00 PM - 08:30 PM
Friday: 08:00 PM - 09:30 PM
Saturday: 02:00 PM - 03:30 PM
Saturday: 08:00 PM - 09:30 PM
Sunday: 07:00 PM - 08:30 PM
Thursday: 07:00 PM - 08:30 PM
Friday: 08:00 PM - 09:30 PM
Saturday: 02:00 PM - 03:30 PM
Saturday: 08:00 PM - 09:30 PM