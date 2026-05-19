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The Declaration’s Promise of Liberty and Equality

The Declaration’s Promise of Liberty and Equality

In his second inaugural address in 2013, President Barack Obama said “What binds this nation together is not the colors of our skin or the tenets of our faith or the origins of our names. What makes us exceptional, what makes us American, is our allegiance to an idea articulated in a declaration made more than two centuries ago:

“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal; that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights; that among these are life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.”

Today, we continue a never-ending journey to bridge the meaning of those words with the realities of our time. Explore a deeper understanding of our country’s most famous declaration in this presentation.

This event is free and open to all. No registration is required. It is part of the America 250 initiative: celebrating our nation throughout the year.

For additional information, please contact Susan at susang@dkpl.org or at (815) 756-9568 ext. 2114.

DeKalb Public Library
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Tue, 30 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

DeKalb Public Library
(815) 756-9568
samanthah@dkpl.org
http://dkpl.org/
DeKalb Public Library
309 Oak Street
DeKalb, Illinois 60115
(815) 756-9568
samanthah@dkpl.org
http://dkpl.org/