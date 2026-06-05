Tales with Tails - Read to Hobo
Tales with Tails - Read to Hobo
Participants are invited to bring a favorite book from home, or select one from the library’s collection, and read aloud to Hobo. This relaxed, supportive experience helps build reading skills and confidence while making reading fun. The program is free and open to the public.
Putnam County Public Library District
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Sat, 29 Aug 2026
Putnam County Public Library District
214 S. McCoy St.Granville, Illinois 61326
8153392038
rblomquist@putnamcountylibrary.org