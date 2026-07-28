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Strong from the Inside Out: Pelvic Health for Women

Strong from the Inside Out: Pelvic Health for Women

Pelvic health concerns are common, but they don't have to be accepted as a normal part of aging. Join two female physical therapists from Pathway Physical Therapy for an informative and supportive discussion about pelvic health, including common conditions, treatment options, and ways to improve your quality of life. This free class is designed to increase awareness, answer questions, and reduce the stigma surrounding pelvic health. All women 60+ are welcome.

Senior Resource Center
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Tue, 18 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Senior Resource Center
8152359777
srcinfo@srcntr.net
https://www.seniorresourcecenter.net/
Senior Resource Center
206 E. Stephenson St.
Freeport, Illinois 61032
815-235-9777
srcinfo@srcntr.org
https://www.seniorresourcecenter.net/