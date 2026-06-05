Strands of Color: A Fiber Art Workshop
Strands of Color: A Fiber Art Workshop
In this hands-on fiber art workshop, participants will create their own yarn wall hanging using lark's head knots, a simple technique that works beautifully at any skill level. With endless possibilities in color, shape, and design, you'll craft a piece that is uniquely your own, whether bold and vibrant or soft and understated. All supplies provided. This free program is open to the public. Recommended for ages 9 and up. No registration required.
Putnam County Public Library
05:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Thu, 20 Aug 2026
Putnam County Public Library
322 W Main StreetMcNabb, Illinois 61335
8153392038
rblomquist@putnamcountylibrary.org