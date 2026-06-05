Stargazer: A Galaxy Painting Workshop
Stargazer: A Galaxy Painting Workshop
Have you ever wanted to paint the night sky? In this hands-on workshop, participants will create their own galaxy painting using acrylic paint and simple sponging and spattering techniques to build layers of color, depth, and stars. No art experience necessary — just a willingness to be creative. All supplies provided. This free program is open to ages 10 and up. No registration required.
Putnam County Public Library District
03:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Tue, 18 Aug 2026
Putnam County Public Library District
214 S. McCoy St.Granville, Illinois 61326
8153392038
rblomquist@putnamcountylibrary.org