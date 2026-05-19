Simply Billy: A Tribute to Billy Joel

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 17, 2026 | 7:00 PM

Tickets start at $49, Members save 30%

(All-in pricing includes $4 Box Office Fee. An $8 Order fee will be applied at checkout to the entire order)

Simply Billy is the ultimate tribute to the Piano Man himself — Billy Joel! Starring pianist and powerhouse vocalist Brian Harris, this high-energy show brings all the hits to life, from Piano Man to Uptown Girl and Scenes from an Italian Restaurant. Backed by the incredible Mad Hatters Band, it’s a feel-good, sing-along celebration of one of America’s greatest musical legends!

Recommended: 12+

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Don’t forget to become a RaueNOW Member to save 30%!

*Prices vary according to zone. Tickets are non-refundable and non-exchangeable.

Box Office Fee – A $4 per ticket charge to support the ticketing software.

Order Fee – A $8 per order charge that helps operate and invest back in our historic venue.

Premium Seat Fee – $6 Premium seat fee is based on location/additional leg room and indicated with a light blue color on the seating chart.

Patron Code of Conduct: Be courteous. Inform staff if you feel or observe any harassment. We reserve the right to remove any guest at any time. For more information, please visit rauecenter.org.

Questions? Contact our Box Office at 815-356-9212; boxoffice@rauecenter.org

Raue Center For The Arts is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to enriching the lives of all through the arts.