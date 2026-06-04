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Seeing Nature Differently: Living Water Painting

Seeing Nature Differently: Living Water Painting

Join Nature at the Confluence for Living Water, a peaceful outdoor painting experience designed to help you slow down and notice the beauty around you in a new way. Together we’ll sit near the moving water along Turtle Creek as we listen to the sounds of the landscape and explore nature through color, observation, and atmosphere. This isn’t about perfection or artistic skill — it’s about presence, creativity, and experiencing the environment differently.

We’ll have basic painting supplies available, but you’re welcome to bring your favorite materials if you have them. Come create, reflect, and spend an hour reconnecting with the natural world. There are no age limits, so we encourage you to make this a family event.

Cost is $8/person, please register in advance. This event is facilitated by Nikki of Emunah Designs.

Nature At The Confluence
$8.00
03:00 PM - 04:30 PM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Nature At The Confluence
815-200-6910
info@natureattheconfluence.com
https://natureattheconfluence.com

Artist Group Info

Nikki Bennett (Emunah Designs LLC)
CREATE@emunahdesigns.com
https://www.emunahdesigns.com/
Nature At The Confluence
306 Dickop Street
South Beloit, Wisconsin 61080
https://natureattheconfluence.com