Secretary of State Mobile Unit at DeKalb Township - Vehicle and Driver Services

Area residents will have the opportunity to complete select Secretary of State Driver & Vehicle Services at the DeKalb Township Building, located at 2323 S. 4th St., DeKalb, IL, on Tuesday, June 24, 2026, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

A wide range of services will be offered, including license plate sticker renewals, Real ID transactions, first-time state ID issuance, state ID and driver’s license renewals, duplicates, and corrections. Please note that road tests and written exams will not be administered at this event.

This offering provides a convenient alternative to the standard online appointment process through the Illinois Secretary of State website. Instead, residents may schedule appointments by phone directly through the Township. A limited number of appointments are available for this event, and early registration is recommended. To schedule an appointment or for inquiries, contact Kimberly at the DeKalb Township at 815-758-8282.