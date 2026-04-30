The public is invited to visit the DeKalb Area Women's Center on Give DeKalb County Day. "Searching for the Black Madonna" will be presented by Marilyn Hrymak on Thursday May 7th, 5pm at the DAWC.

Black Madonnas are found on every continent around the world. Although the ancient worship of these Madonnas was stifled as patriarchy grew, interest in Her has been increasing. These sacred objects are a symbol of social justice, comfort and healing for every worshiper including poor and oppressed people.

Historical Black Madonna information will be covered as well as pictures taken during Marilyn’s European travels visiting them. A suggested donation is $5. at the door, 1021 State Street, DeKalb.

Attendees are welcome to view the DAWC Poster Collection as well as the Black Madonna display in the Great Hall Exhibition Space. Free parking is available in the lot 1/2 block south off of 11th Street. The accessible lift may be reached via the sidewalk from the alley north of the building.