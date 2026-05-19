Route Flute 66: A Musical Cross Country Concert

The Illinois Valley Flute Ensemble and the Bloomington-Normal Flute Club join forces for an evening of music tracing the iconic highway from Chicago to California. The program follows Route 66 state by state, from Illinois through Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Arizona, and on to California, with each piece evoking the landscapes, cultures, and spirit of the communities along the way. It's a musical road trip you won't want to miss!

Based at Music Suite 408 in Peru, the IVFE has been a cornerstone of the Illinois Valley music scene since 1991. The ensemble has performed at venues ranging from the Hegeler Carus Mansion to the Chicago Flute Festival and has released three recordings. Director Sue Gillio, Principal Flute of the Illinois Valley Symphony, faculty at IVCC, and a nationally recognized flute educator, founded the ensemble and has shaped its legacy for over three decades.

The Bloomington-Normal Flute Club, founded in 2022 by Rachel Bailey, is an all-abilities adult ensemble dedicated to musical growth, community, and low-pressure performance. The group has performed at assisted living facilities and public events throughout central Illinois. The concert is free and open to the public.

