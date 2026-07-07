Rockin' Sale at the Lizzadro!
Rockin' Sale at the Lizzadro!
Don’t miss this opportunity to score wholesale prices on rocks, minerals, jewelry, carvings, and more! This exciting two-day event features treasures for collectors, hobbyists, and curious visitors alike. Browse a wide selection of unique finds, meet fellow rock enthusiasts, and enjoy free admission to the Museum while you shop and explore.
Lizzadro Museum of Lapidary Art
Free Admission
12:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sun, 4 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Lizzadro Museum of Lapidary Art
6308331616
info@lizzadromuseum.org
Lizzadro Museum of Lapidary Art
1220 Kensington Rd.Oak Brook, Illinois 60523
6308331616
info@lizzadromuseum.org