Rockin' Jewelry for Kids
Rockin' Jewelry for Kids
Unleash your creativity in this fun, hands-on jewelry-making workshop! Design your own unique gemstone creations—including a necklace, a keychain, and a pin. All materials are provided. Afterward, explore the Museum and enjoy a fun scavenger hunt. This workshop is the perfect way to delve into the world of stone jewelry.
Lizzadro Museum of Lapidary Art
$15 per person
01:30 PM - 02:30 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Lizzadro Museum of Lapidary Art
6308331616
info@lizzadromuseum.org
Lizzadro Museum of Lapidary Art
1220 Kensington Rd.Oak Brook, Illinois 60523
6308331616
info@lizzadromuseum.org