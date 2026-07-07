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Rockin' Jewelry for Kids

Rockin' Jewelry for Kids

Unleash your creativity in this fun, hands-on jewelry-making workshop! Design your own unique gemstone creations—including a necklace, a keychain, and a pin. All materials are provided. Afterward, explore the Museum and enjoy a fun scavenger hunt. This workshop is the perfect way to delve into the world of stone jewelry.

Lizzadro Museum of Lapidary Art
$15 per person
01:30 PM - 02:30 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026
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Event Supported By

Lizzadro Museum of Lapidary Art
6308331616
info@lizzadromuseum.org
https://lizzadromuseum.org/
Lizzadro Museum of Lapidary Art
1220 Kensington Rd.
Oak Brook, Illinois 60523
6308331616
info@lizzadromuseum.org
https://lizzadromuseum.org