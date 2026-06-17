Grab your air guitar and relive the loudest decade in music! Theatre 121 cranks up the volume with Rock of Ages, the Broadway hit that’s part musical, part rock concert, and all-out party.

Set on L.A.'s legendary Sunset Strip during the neon-soaked late 1980s, Rock of Ages follows Drew, a barback with big dreams, and Sherrie, a small-town girl chasing her Hollywood moment. When a greedy developer threatens to demolish their favorite club, their crew of rock ‘n’ roll misfits band together to fight back with epic guitar solos and heart-thumping power ballads leading the way.

Featuring iconic songs from hitmakers like Pat Benatar, Styx, REO Speedwagon, Twisted Sister, and more, Rock of Ages is a high-octane mix of nostalgia, rebellion, and glam-rock glory. With its hilarious script, unforgettable music, and over-the-top spirit, this is one show that truly knows how to rock.

Whether you're a lifelong fan of ‘80s rock or just ready to let loose, Rock of Ages is your all-access pass to the wildest night in town.

