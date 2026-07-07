Rock Music: The Original Sound

Join us for a Zoom presentation with Tom Kaufmann, the artist who created our newest piece “Lithophone,” a full octave xylophone made out of Indian gabbro located on our outdoor patio. Musician, educator, and sculptor, Tom has been creating handmade musical instruments since 2001. His pieces have been purchased by various museums, schools, libraries and parks and three of his pieces were entries in ArtPrize, the world's largest art competition with over 1500 entries each year. This presentation will be available in-person and on zoom.