Rock and Mineral Identification Class
Rock and Mineral Identification Class
Join geologist Sara Kurth for a hands-on rock and mineral identification class. Learn to classify minerals using observation and hardness testing. Perfect for curious rock-hounds or scouts working on Earth Science badges, this class will deepen your understanding of earth science and teach you to identify rocks and minerals like a pro!
Lizzadro Museum of Lapidary Art
$10 per person
10:30 AM - 11:45 AM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Lizzadro Museum of Lapidary Art
6308331616
info@lizzadromuseum.org
Lizzadro Museum of Lapidary Art
1220 Kensington Rd.Oak Brook, Illinois 60523
6308331616
info@lizzadromuseum.org