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Rock and Mineral Identification Class

Rock and Mineral Identification Class

Join geologist Sara Kurth for a hands-on rock and mineral identification class. Learn to classify minerals using observation and hardness testing. Perfect for curious rock-hounds or scouts working on Earth Science badges, this class will deepen your understanding of earth science and teach you to identify rocks and minerals like a pro!

Lizzadro Museum of Lapidary Art
$10 per person
10:30 AM - 11:45 AM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026
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Event Supported By

Lizzadro Museum of Lapidary Art
6308331616
info@lizzadromuseum.org
https://lizzadromuseum.org/
Lizzadro Museum of Lapidary Art
1220 Kensington Rd.
Oak Brook, Illinois 60523
6308331616
info@lizzadromuseum.org
https://lizzadromuseum.org