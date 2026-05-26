Rochelle Pride Event

🌈 Rochelle Pride –Friday, June 5th at Flight Deck Bar & Grill

Join us for a celebration of love, diversity, and community at Rochelle Pride! This family-friendly event will be filled with food, drinks, fun, entertainment, and more. Enjoy delicious food and drink specials all day, shop local vendors, and experience exciting performances and activities for all ages.

📅 Date: Friday June 5th

📍 Location: Flight Deck Bar & Grill – Rochelle, IL

Don’t miss your chance to be part of this amazing day of pride and community spirit. Bring the family, bring your friends, and bring your pride!

Vendors start at 4pm!

BB & the Billies 5pm - 8pm

8pm Fil-a-Gott's drag show with DJ Gotts!

We are now taking LAST MINUTE applications for Sponsors, non-profits and vendors! Please email Erin of Destiny Studios at erinsdestiny@gmail.com for more information (630)526-3427

