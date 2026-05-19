RCSA presents Hadestown: Teen Edition

Hadestown: Teen Edition

Book, Music & Lyrics by Anaïs Mitchell

Directed by Rob Scharlow

July 10 @ 7 PM

July 11 @ 1PM & 7PM

July 12 @ 1PM

July 17 @ 7PM

July 18 @ 1PM & 7PM

Adult Tickets are $34, Student (17 and under) are $19. Members save 30%

(All-in pricing includes $4 Box Office Fee. An $8 Order fee will be applied at checkout to the entire order)

A Timeless Myth Reimagined: Hadestown: Teen Edition Comes to the RCSA Stage

Step into the underworld where love defies fate, music fuels rebellion, and ancient myths feel strikingly modern. Hadestown: Teen Edition invites audiences on a hauntingly beautiful journey to the underworld and back, told through a vibrant blend of folk, jazz, and blues-inspired music. Based on the Tony Award-winning Broadway sensation, this specially adapted Teen Edition retains the heart and soul of the original while being thoughtfully tailored for young performers. It’s a powerful story that has captivated audiences around the world.

At its core, Hadestown: Teen Edition intertwines two mythic love stories: the young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and the complicated bond between King Hades and Persephone. As the lines between hope and hardship blur, the show explores timeless themes of love, sacrifice, resilience, and the courage to hold onto light in even the darkest of places.

Whether you’re a longtime fan of the show or discovering this story for the first time, this production promises to stir the soul and linger long after the final note!

HADESTOWN: TEEN EDITION

By: Anais Mitchell

HADESTOWN: TEEN EDITION is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals Corp.

www.concordtheatricals.com

Recommended: All Ages

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Order Fee – A $8 per order charge that helps operate and invest back in our historic venue.

Premium Seat Fee - $6 Premium seat fee is based on location/additional leg room and indicated with a light blue color on the seating chart.

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