R2OC-Rock River Robotics Off-season Competition
R2OC-Rock River Robotics Off-season Competition
R2OC (Rock River Robotics Off-season Competition) is hosting its 14th Annual FIRST Robotics Off-season Competition. 26 teams from the midwest will be competing at the game - REBUILT with robots built by high school students. The event is free and open to the public. Recommend wearing closed-toe shoes so you can see the robots up close!
Rock Valley College PE Center
08:30 AM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 25 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
R2OC - Rock River Robotics Off-season Competition
815-742-0873
r2ocgeneral@gmail.com
Rock Valley College PE Center
3301 N MulfordRockford, Illinois 61114
815-742-0873
r2ocgeneral@gmail.com