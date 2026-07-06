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R2OC-Rock River Robotics Off-season Competition

R2OC-Rock River Robotics Off-season Competition

R2OC (Rock River Robotics Off-season Competition) is hosting its 14th Annual FIRST Robotics Off-season Competition. 26 teams from the midwest will be competing at the game - REBUILT with robots built by high school students. The event is free and open to the public. Recommend wearing closed-toe shoes so you can see the robots up close!

Rock Valley College PE Center
08:30 AM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 25 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

R2OC - Rock River Robotics Off-season Competition
815-742-0873
r2ocgeneral@gmail.com
www.r2oc.org
Rock Valley College PE Center
3301 N Mulford
Rockford, Illinois 61114
815-742-0873
r2ocgeneral@gmail.com
http://www.r2oc.org