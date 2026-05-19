Pink'd: A Tribute to P!nk

Pink’d: Tribute to P!NK

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 19, 2026 | 7:00 PM

Tickets start at $49, Members save 30%

(All-in pricing includes $4 Box Office Fee. An $8 Order fee will be applied at checkout to the entire order)

THE ULTIMATE P!NK EXPERIENCE Featuring Tesa Kay

P!NK’D is more than a tribute – it is a full-blown, heart-pounding, crowd-moving celebration of one of the most powerful voices and electrifying performers of our time: P!NK.

From the anthems that made her a legend to the deep cuts that fans adore, P!NK’D brings the entire P!NK experience to life with stunning vocals, authentic costumes, and a stage presence that captivates from the first beat to the final bow. Every show is a high-octane mix of powerhouse vocals, passionate musicianship, and that fierce, no-holds-barred energy that defines P!NK herself.

Whether you are singing along to “Just Like a Pill”, swaying to “Glitter in the Air” or jumping up to “So What” P!NK’D delivers a show that honors the music, the attitude, and the message of one music’s most fearless artists.

Recommended: 12+

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Don’t forget to become a RaueNOW Member to save 30%!

*Prices vary according to zone. Tickets are non-refundable and non-exchangeable.

Box Office Fee – A $4 per ticket charge to support the ticketing software.

Order Fee – A $8 per order charge that helps operate and invest back in our historic venue.

Premium Seat Fee – $6 Premium seat fee is based on location/additional leg room and indicated with a light blue color on the seating chart.

Patron Code of Conduct: Be courteous. Inform staff if you feel or observe any harassment. We reserve the right to remove any guest at any time. For more information, please visit rauecenter.org.

Questions? Contact our Box Office at 815-356-9212; boxoffice@rauecenter.org

Raue Center For The Arts is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to enriching the lives of all through the arts.