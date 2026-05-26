One Giant Leap: A Family Space Celebration

Celebrate the anniversary of the 1969 Moon Landing with a morning of stories, art, and science the whole family will love. The program begins with a reading of Max Goes to the Moon by Jeffrey Bennett, a delightful story that blends imagination with real scientific facts about space exploration and our nearest neighbor in the sky. Afterward, families will create their own Moon Masterpiece to take home, then take part in an engaging NASA-inspired science activity that demonstrates how lunar craters are formed.

Fun, hands-on, and endlessly fascinating, this program is designed to spark curiosity, encourage creativity, and celebrate one of humanity's greatest adventures. This free program is open to the public and designed for families with children ages 6 and up. All materials will be provided.

