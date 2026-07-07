Mysterious Geodes
Mysterious Geodes
Did you know that ordinary looking rocks can hide dazzling crystal worlds inside? Geodes are nature’s hidden treasures – spherical, hollow wonders lined with sparkling crystals! Join us as we explore the fascinating theories behind how geodes form and discover where these natural marvels are found around the world. After the presentation, you’ll get to crack open your very own geode and uncover the mystery within! Introducing our brand-new geode cracker, staff will be set up to crack your geodes! Or you can bring your own rock hammer and an old sock to collect the pieces. Each participant gets two crack open geodes.
Lizzadro Museum of Lapidary Art
$10 per person
02:00 PM - 03:15 PM on Sat, 11 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Lizzadro Museum of Lapidary Art
6308331616
info@lizzadromuseum.org
Lizzadro Museum of Lapidary Art
1220 Kensington Rd.Oak Brook, Illinois 60523
6308331616
info@lizzadromuseum.org