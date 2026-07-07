Mysterious Geodes

Did you know that ordinary looking rocks can hide dazzling crystal worlds inside? Geodes are nature’s hidden treasures – spherical, hollow wonders lined with sparkling crystals! Join us as we explore the fascinating theories behind how geodes form and discover where these natural marvels are found around the world. After the presentation, you’ll get to crack open your very own geode and uncover the mystery within! Introducing our brand-new geode cracker, staff will be set up to crack your geodes! Or you can bring your own rock hammer and an old sock to collect the pieces. Each participant gets two crack open geodes.