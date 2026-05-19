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MUSIC FOR LOVE: A Pride Show Benefiting Youth Outlook

MUSIC FOR LOVE: A Pride Show Benefiting Youth Outlook

Get a head start on Pride Month while raising money to support LGBTQIA+ youth.

DAMN BEAVER PRODUCTIONS proudly presents an evening of queer and gender expansive musicians.

Headlined by NIK PERSON and featuring performances by BEAVERHEAD, LADY LOVE, and THE WOODRUFFS, this evening will showcase a range of musical styles by some of the area's best Queer and Gender Expansive musicians.

Held at GROOVE STREET, DeKalb's newest premiere music venue, featuring an intimate environment and comfortable seating. We hope to see you there

This is a FREE show, but free will donations will be donated to YOUTH OUTLOOK**.

NOTE: This is a NO ALCOHOL venue. ALL AGES are welcome.

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** YOUTH OUTLOOK celebrates, empowers, and advocates for LGBTQ+ youth by providing affirming, accessible, and essential services that meet the ever-evolving needs of young people ages 5-24, their families, and communities across northern and central Illinois. For more information, please visit: https://youth-outlook.org/

Groove Street
07:00 PM - 11:00 PM on Fri, 29 May 2026

Event Supported By

Damn Beaver Productions
beaverhead.music@gmail.com

Artist Group Info

elisa.woodruff@gmail.com
Groove Street
209 Grove St
Dekalb, Illinois 60115