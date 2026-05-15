MPAC Presents! Matt Ulery Nonet

Composer/bassist/bandleader Matt Ulery has established himself as an icon at the intersection of Chicago jazz and contemporary composition. His ensemble takes this craft to new heights, elegantly orchestrating a cohort of woodwinds and brass over his core trio of bass, piano, and drums. While “calm with a soulful undertow” and “a tour-de-force crash course on everything Duke Ellington and Charles Mingus” (All About Jazz), perhaps the most notable aspect of his music is the cool, confident, sheer beauty

$30 In Advance / $35 At the Door / $6 Student