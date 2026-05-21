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Mendota Painted Wings And Wild Things Mural Event

Mendota Painted Wings And Wild Things Mural Event

Mendota Painted Wings and Wild Things is a one-day art and nature celebration in downtown Mendota. Join us for the unveiling of two new nature murals, including an Audubon Mural Project mural, hands-on activities for all ages, and a bird photo exhibit at the historic Hume-Carnegie Library museum.

Perfect for birders, nature lovers, and art fans. Make a day of it in Mendota—free and family-friendly.

Veteran's Park
11:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 14 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Reimagine Mendota
8154401544
reimaginemendota@gmail.com
reimaginemendota.org

Artist Group Info

Justin Suarez and Audrey Carver
aerosolkingdom@gmail.com
aerosolkingdom.com and audreycarverart.com. we have 2 artists - the other email is audrey.c.carver@gmail.com
Veteran's Park
623 6th St
Mendota, Illinois 61342
8154401544
abrew17er@gmail.com
reimaginemendota.org