Mendota Painted Wings And Wild Things Mural Event
Mendota Painted Wings And Wild Things Mural Event
Mendota Painted Wings and Wild Things is a one-day art and nature celebration in downtown Mendota. Join us for the unveiling of two new nature murals, including an Audubon Mural Project mural, hands-on activities for all ages, and a bird photo exhibit at the historic Hume-Carnegie Library museum.
Perfect for birders, nature lovers, and art fans. Make a day of it in Mendota—free and family-friendly.
Veteran's Park
11:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 14 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Reimagine Mendota
8154401544
reimaginemendota@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Justin Suarez and Audrey Carver
aerosolkingdom@gmail.com
Veteran's Park
623 6th StMendota, Illinois 61342
8154401544
abrew17er@gmail.com