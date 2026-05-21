Mendota Painted Wings And Wild Things Mural Event

Mendota Painted Wings and Wild Things is a one-day art and nature celebration in downtown Mendota. Join us for the unveiling of two new nature murals, including an Audubon Mural Project mural, hands-on activities for all ages, and a bird photo exhibit at the historic Hume-Carnegie Library museum.

Perfect for birders, nature lovers, and art fans. Make a day of it in Mendota—free and family-friendly.