Join oudist, vocalist, and composer Dr. Aboud Agha for an intimate evening of original music, and reimagined classical melodies as part of ‘Melodies of the East’.

The performance unfolds through the expressive voice of the oud, intricate rhythms, and improvisation. This concert takes audiences through an immersive musical experience to fire the imagination, drawing inspiration from ancient cultures and timeless artistic traditions.

Aboud Agha was born in Syria and immigrated to Boston at the age of twelve. He is an accomplished performer and composer of Arabic and Middle Eastern music. Aboud is a master of the Oud (Middle Eastern lute) and of many vocal styles from this part of the world. He has a master’s degree in musical performance from Northern Illinois University and a doctorate in ethnomusicology from UCLA in California. He now teaches at the American University in Dubai.

Aboud will be accompanied on by percussionist and DeKalb native Sven Oscar Hansen. Sven has lived and studied in Norway and India, and has created and performed events incorporating music, poetry, and sound healing.

There will be an opportunity after the show to meet and chat with the artists.

This concert is free and open to all. Doors will open at 6:00 and music will begin at 6:30 p.m. No registration is required. This event is part of the after-hours concert series in partnership with the Friends of the Library and 94.9 WDKB.

For additional information, please contact Chelsea at chelsear@dkpl.org or at (815) 756-9568 ext. 1700.