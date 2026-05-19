LUCY’S COMEDY

With headliner Bob Jay, featuring Tory Ward, and hosted by Mike Preston

Friday, May 22, 2026 @ 8:00pm (NEW Showtime!)

Tickets start at $29* Members save 30%

(All-in pricing includes a $4 Box Office Fee. An $8 Order fee will be applied at checkout to the entire order.)

Bob Jay is known as the man of 999 voices his show consists of impressions of several famous celebrity and cartoon characters he also does several sound effects. Bob was voted best up an coming comic in Vegas and finished in the top five of the Chicago’s got talent competition.

Originating from the Pacific Northwest, Tory Ward combines her amiable, light-hearted personality with sardonic humor, creating an experience that is singularly hilarious. She’s performed in festivals across the country including, Limestone Comedy Festival, SF Sketchfest and 10,000 Laughs. She’s opened for comics such as Kyle Kinane and Marc Maron.

Mike Preston: With his slightly damaged take on things, Mike Preston has worked comedy clubs and sordid one nighters from coast to coast for over thirty years, and made several TV appearances, including SHOWTIME’S COMEDY CLUB, and NBC’S FRIDAY NIGHT. Along the way, he produced and hosted a cable access talk show, as well as self publishing several books, including the landmark self-help parody – STOP TALKING NOW! In addition to standup, Preston is currently working in the storytelling genre.

This performance sponsored by:

——

Don’t forget to become a RaueNOW Member to save 30%!

*Tickets are non-refundable and non-exchangeable.

Box Office Fee – A $4 per ticket charge to support the ticketing software.

Order Fee – A $8 per order charge that helps operate and invest back in our historic venue.

Patron Code of Conduct: Be courteous. Inform staff if you feel or observe any harassment. We reserve the right to remove any guest at any time. For more information, please visit rauecenter.org.

Questions? Contact our Box Office at 815-356-9212; boxoffice@rauecenter.org

Raue Center For The Arts is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to enriching the lives of all through the arts.