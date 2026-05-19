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Lucy's Comedy

Lucy's Comedy

LUCY’S COMEDY

With headliner Brian Noonan, featuring TBD, and hosted by Brian Williams

Friday, November 13, 2026 @ 8:00p
Tickets start at $29* Members save 30%
(All-in pricing includes a $4 Box Office Fee. An $8 Order fee will be applied at checkout to the entire order.)

Best stand-up in the burbs! Raue Center brings the best stand-up comics in the Chicagoland area close to home with Lucy’s Comedy, Raue Center’s longest-running program! Curated by comic and radio personality John DaCosse.

This performance sponsored by:

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Don’t forget to become a RaueNOW Member to save 30%!

*Tickets are non-refundable and non-exchangeable.

Box Office Fee – A $4 per ticket charge to support the ticketing software.

Order Fee – A $8 per order charge that helps operate and invest back in our historic venue.

Patron Code of Conduct: Be courteous. Inform staff if you feel or observe any harassment. We reserve the right to remove any guest at any time. For more information, please visit rauecenter.org.

Questions? Contact our Box Office at 815-356-9212; boxoffice@rauecenter.org

Raue Center For The Arts is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to enriching the lives of all through the arts.

Raue Center for the Arts
Starts @ $29
08:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Fri, 13 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Raue Center For The Arts
815-356-9212
boxoffice@rauecenter.org
www.rauecenter.org
Raue Center for the Arts
26 North Williams Street
Crystal Lake, Illinois 60014