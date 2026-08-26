Lizzie Borden and the Borden Murders

On August 4, 1892, Andrew Borden and his wife, Abby, were murdered with a hatchet in their home in Fall River, Massachusetts. Andrew’s daughter, Lizzie Borden, was charged with the double murder, but was eventually acquitted of the charges. The murders remain unsolved to this day.

Chicago actor and storyteller, and native of Fall River, Massachusetts, Edward Dzialo, shares the details of the unsolved double murders, and paints a fascinating picture of Lizzie, both before and after the gruesome event, including the use of photos and Lizzie Borden memorabilia.

This free presentation is intended for teens and adults. Parental discretion is advised for younger children. No registration is required. It is part of the America 250 initiative, celebrating our nation throughout the year.

For more information, please contact Chelsea at chelsear@dkpl.org or (815) 756-9568 ext. 1700.