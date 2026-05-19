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Little Science Storytime

Little Science Storytime

Our summer story time with the South Beloit Public Library returns! Join us on Friday mornings for reading and activity time under our cottonwood tree. This series will introduce our local plant and animal friends to help build nature vocabulary, as well as American Sign Language vocabulary. Recommended for children ages 2-6, siblings welcome.

Please register in advance because space is limited. Thanks to support from the Judith H. Adams Fund for the purpose of nature literacy, we are able to offer this program series for free.

Nature At The Confluence
Every week through Aug 08, 2026.
Friday: 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Nature At The Confluence
815-200-6910
info@natureattheconfluence.com
https://natureattheconfluence.com

Artist Group Info

julie@natureattheconfluence.com
Nature At The Confluence
306 Dickop Street
South Beloit, Wisconsin 61080
https://natureattheconfluence.com