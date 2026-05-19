Little Science Storytime

Our summer story time with the South Beloit Public Library returns! Join us on Friday mornings for reading and activity time under our cottonwood tree. This series will introduce our local plant and animal friends to help build nature vocabulary, as well as American Sign Language vocabulary. Recommended for children ages 2-6, siblings welcome.

Please register in advance because space is limited. Thanks to support from the Judith H. Adams Fund for the purpose of nature literacy, we are able to offer this program series for free.