© 2026 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

LGBTQ+ Book Club

LGBTQ+ Book Club

Come join us for a monthly discussion of LGBTQ+ books. Meet and connect with other book lovers to discuss books of interest and discover your next great read. For July we are reading LGBTQ mysteries!

Rockford Public Library Main Branch
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 25 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Rockford Public Library
815-987-6610
pdunlap@rockfordpubliclibrary.org
https://www.rockfordpubliclibrary.org/
Rockford Public Library Main Branch
215 N Wyman St
Rockford, Illinois 61101
815-965-7606
info@rockfordpubliclibrary.org
https://www.rockfordpubliclibrary.org/