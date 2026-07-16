LGBTQ+ Book Club
LGBTQ+ Book Club
Come join us for a monthly discussion of LGBTQ+ books. Meet and connect with other book lovers to discuss books of interest and discover your next great read. For July we are reading LGBTQ mysteries!
Rockford Public Library Main Branch
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 25 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Rockford Public Library
815-987-6610
pdunlap@rockfordpubliclibrary.org
Rockford Public Library Main Branch
215 N Wyman StRockford, Illinois 61101
815-965-7606
info@rockfordpubliclibrary.org